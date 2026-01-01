$5,500+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
2010 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWJX7AJ7AM027630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 VW JETTA 2.5L 4 DOOR SEDAN WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER GROUP AND MORE. RELIABLE LOW COST TRANSPORTATION WITH LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$5,500
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Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2010 Volkswagen Jetta