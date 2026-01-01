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<p>2010 VW JETTA 2.5L 4 DOOR SEDAN WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER GROUP AND MORE. RELIABLE LOW COST TRANSPORTATION WITH LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

143,000 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
14422206

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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  6. 1783806293096
  7. 1783806293543
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWJX7AJ7AM027630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VW JETTA 2.5L 4 DOOR SEDAN WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER GROUP AND MORE. RELIABLE LOW COST TRANSPORTATION WITH LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Volkswagen Jetta