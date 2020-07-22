2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Front seatback storage pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Collapsible steering column
Front active head restraints
Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
Blue instrument gauge illumination
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
(2) front/(2) rear assist handles
Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases w/valet lockout
P205/55HR16 all season tires
Storage compartment inside front centre armrest
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/buckle switch sensor
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
P195/65HR15 all season spare tire w/steel wheel
Rear ventilation in centre console
16" x 6.5" "Sedona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
Driver & front passenger side curtain protection
Body colour bumpers w/painted front/rear valances
Multifunction trip computer
Leather-wrapped height-adjustable/telescopic multifunction steering wheel
2.0L SOHC TDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
Electromechanical variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors, driver-side sliding
Leather-wrapped shift knob, handbrake lever
Front seat belt height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Auxiliary pwr outlets: (1) front, (1) in trunk
Heated height-adjustable front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, driver pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar, lockable headrests
Lighting -inc: front dome w/time delay, front/rear reading, rear dome, cargo area
Bluetooth mobile phone prep
6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic, OD
