2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Convenience Cruise Control Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners Front seatback storage pockets (2) front/(2) rear cupholders Safety Rear Side Airbags Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) brake wear indicator Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Dual-note horn Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted green glass Pwr sunroof Trim Chrome window trim Body-colour door handles Chrome front grille Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Seating Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)

Additional Features DIGITAL COMPASS CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front/rear stabilizer bars Front-wheel drive Lockable glove box Collapsible steering column outside temp display Front active head restraints Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts Heated washer nozzles Blue instrument gauge illumination Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Pollen Filter Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm Dual exhaust tips Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA) (2) front/(2) rear assist handles Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases w/valet lockout P205/55HR16 all season tires Storage compartment inside front centre armrest Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD) Driver/front passenger airbags w/buckle switch sensor 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions Climatic climate control P195/65HR15 all season spare tire w/steel wheel Rear ventilation in centre console 16" x 6.5" "Sedona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks Driver & front passenger side curtain protection Body colour bumpers w/painted front/rear valances Multifunction trip computer Leather-wrapped height-adjustable/telescopic multifunction steering wheel 2.0L SOHC TDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine Electromechanical variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors, driver-side sliding Leather-wrapped shift knob, handbrake lever Front seat belt height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes Auxiliary pwr outlets: (1) front, (1) in trunk Heated height-adjustable front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, driver pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar, lockable headrests Lighting -inc: front dome w/time delay, front/rear reading, rear dome, cargo area Bluetooth mobile phone prep 6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic, OD

