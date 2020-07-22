Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

398,150 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Jetta

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

  1. 5513349
  2. 5513349
  3. 5513349
  4. 5513349
  5. 5513349
  6. 5513349
  7. 5513349
  8. 5513349
  9. 5513349
  10. 5513349
  11. 5513349
  12. 5513349
  13. 5513349
  14. 5513349
  15. 5513349
  16. 5513349
  17. 5513349
  18. 5513349
  19. 5513349
  20. 5513349
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

398,150KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5513349
  • Stock #: 09438
  • VIN: 3VWRL8AJ4AM122747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Titan Black (TW)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 09438
  • Mileage 398,150 KM

Vehicle Description

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***

Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE ACQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Front seatback storage pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Rear Side Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
brake wear indicator
Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Dual-note horn
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted green glass
Pwr sunroof
Chrome window trim
Body-colour door handles
Chrome front grille
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Diversity antenna
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
DIGITAL COMPASS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Lockable glove box
Collapsible steering column
outside temp display
Front active head restraints
Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
Heated washer nozzles
Blue instrument gauge illumination
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Pollen Filter
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
Dual exhaust tips
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
(2) front/(2) rear assist handles
Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases w/valet lockout
P205/55HR16 all season tires
Storage compartment inside front centre armrest
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/buckle switch sensor
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Climatic climate control
P195/65HR15 all season spare tire w/steel wheel
Rear ventilation in centre console
16" x 6.5" "Sedona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
Driver & front passenger side curtain protection
Body colour bumpers w/painted front/rear valances
Multifunction trip computer
Leather-wrapped height-adjustable/telescopic multifunction steering wheel
2.0L SOHC TDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
Electromechanical variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors, driver-side sliding
Leather-wrapped shift knob, handbrake lever
Front seat belt height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Auxiliary pwr outlets: (1) front, (1) in trunk
Heated height-adjustable front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, driver pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar, lockable headrests
Lighting -inc: front dome w/time delay, front/rear reading, rear dome, cargo area
Bluetooth mobile phone prep
6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic, OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selected Fine Cars

2014 Nissan Rogue S
 198,454 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry LE
 157,106 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 121,098 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

Call Dealer

416-698-XXXX

(click to show)

416-698-0162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory