2010 Volkswagen Jetta

255,000 KM

Details

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

Location

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5706969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Diesel

This vehicle is for Sale at AS-IS condition 

Automatic Transmission, 4 Cyl. Engine Diesel, 4 Doors Sedan 255000 Kilometers, Gray Exterior On Black Cloth Interior, Air-Condition, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy rims

We Are Very Limited With Parking and We Priced Our Inventory very Cheap to Move Fast, The vehicle runs and drives. Also you are welcome to bring your Mechanic to check it out before you buy it. Our Low Prices Can't Be Matched So Hurry In And Pick Your Vehicle Before it Sells

ALL USED VEHICLES THAT WE ARE OFFERING FOR SALE ARE TRADE INS PURCHASED AT THE NEW CAR DEALERS. 

For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583

10 Day temporary trip permit available when buying as-is vehicles 

NEW PLATE = $74.00  ($32.00 transfer/$27.00 plate/$15.00 sticker)
OWN PLATE = $47.00  ($32.00 transfer/$15.00 sticker)

AS DEALERS, WHEN ADVERTISING VEHICLES AS IS
WE HAVE TO WRITE THIS DISCLOSURE EVEN IF THE
VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed.

THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

For more information and a test drive Call 416-831-5583

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 8.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 7.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Start Auto Ltd.

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

