2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441287
  • Stock #: 16015A
  • VIN: WVWMN9AN5AE531703
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • (3) 12V aux pwr outlets
  • Automatic halogen projector lens headlights w/coming & leaving home function
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Safety
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Dual front airbags
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Heated pwr mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • DIGITAL COMPASS
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Front-wheel drive
  • 140-amp alternator
  • 60 amp/hr battery
  • Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP)
  • Climatic single-zone climate control
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Multi-function trip computer
  • Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
  • Leather-wrapped multifunction adjustable steering wheel
  • Push-button parking brake
  • Dual front/rear side-impact airbags
  • Dual head curtain airbags
  • P235/45R17 all-season tires
  • Heated front bucket seats -inc: 12-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
  • Push-button ignition switch
  • 17" "Phoenix" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
  • Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
  • Chrome exterior trim -inc: front grille, window surrounds, body moldings
  • 2.0L TSI I4 engine
  • 6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic & OD
  • Independent four-link rear suspension
  • Vented front/solid rear disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

