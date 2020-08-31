Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

141,000 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

4 Motion, Low KM, 3/Y Warranty available

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

4 Motion, Low KM, 3/Y Warranty available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5760516
  • Stock #: 89-209-51/21/ALV
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX3AW516975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

----Fully certified.

-- Only 140,000 km, 

--4-Motion,

--Panoramic Sunroof,

-- Automatic, 4 Door, 

 

 No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--  Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-Welcome for test drive today !!! 

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

-Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

 FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

   THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

   OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

 We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

  Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

-FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--- HAGGLE FREE 

- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

  

 

 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

