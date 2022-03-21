Menu
2010 Volvo S80

130,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Volvo S80

2010 Volvo S80

T6|AWD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

2010 Volvo S80

T6|AWD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868515
  • Stock #: 123256
  • VIN: YV1992AH8A1123256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1992AH8A1123256, TURBO, AWD, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Bluetooth, Park Sensors, BLIS (Blind Spot Info System), 18-inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Headlights Washers, Pwr./Ventilated/Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, Home-Link System, ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Canadian Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Vehicle Emission Test.

3.Administration Fee.

4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

6.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

 

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

