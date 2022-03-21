$10,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2010 Volvo S80
T6|AWD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
- Listing ID: 8868515
- Stock #: 123256
- VIN: YV1992AH8A1123256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1992AH8A1123256, TURBO, AWD, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Bluetooth, Park Sensors, BLIS (Blind Spot Info System), 18-inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Headlights Washers, Pwr./Ventilated/Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, Home-Link System, ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Canadian Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
