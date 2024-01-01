Menu
*AS-IS SPECIAL*

Toronto Best Auto has a 5-star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!

2010 Volvo XC60

221,058 KM

Details Description Features

|AWD| 5dr|3.0L| T6|

11929382

|AWD| 5dr|3.0L| T6|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Used
221,058KM
VIN YV4992DZ3A2034535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,058 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS-IS SPECIAL*

Toronto Best Auto has a 5-star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Cargo Net
Sunglass Holder
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Heated rear window
Front armrest
Pwr passenger seat
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
Cargo area 12V pwr outlet
Electronic climate control -inc: pollen filter
Grocery bag holder
Illuminated driver-side vanity mirror
Manual folding rear headrests
Pwr driver seat w/memory
Pwr windows w/auto up & down on all doors
Rear armrests w/cupholders & storage
Soft load cover
Storage in front doors
Storage in front of centre console

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Speed Sensitive Steering
180 Amp Alternator
All-Wheel Drive
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
600 CCA/70Ah battery
OBD2 diagnostic system

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Rear Foglight
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
PWR TAILGATE
Heated windscreen washer nozzles
Active bending halogen headlights
Bright colour roof rails
Home safe lighting w/approach light
Panoramic laminated sunroof
Rear side & cargo area tinted windows
Side positioning lights
T125/80R17 temporary spare
Volvo DNA front lamps

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Roll Stability Control
Emergency brake assist
Front & rear inflatable curtain airbags
Front & rear park assist
Antilock brake system
Automatic height adjustable front seatbelts
ISOFIX rear seat outboard positions
Pyrotechnic seatbelt pretensioners for all positions
Whiplash protection on front seats

Additional Features

tach
Mass movement sensor
Blind spot info system
Brushed aluminium trim
Level sensor
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Bright decor window trim
High pressure headlight washers
Puddle light
Alarm system w/engine immobiliser
3.0L DOHC ULEV-II I6 turbocharged engine
Bluetooth phone sync capability
Radio in US English
Dual front airbags -inc: passenger switch
Dynamic stability traction control
Rear door pwr child locks
Side impact protection airbags SIPS
Intelligent driver information system -inc: outside temp

