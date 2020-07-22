Menu
2010 Volvo XC60

219,312 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2010 Volvo XC60

2010 Volvo XC60

T6

2010 Volvo XC60

T6

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,312KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,312 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VOLVO XC60 T6 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

ONLY $4,999.00 (BEING SOLD AS-IS / AS TRADED-IN /NOT CERTIFIED). 

LOCAL VEHICLE - NON SMOKER! 

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, GPS/NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PWR. “HEATED” LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PM, PS, PB, PDL, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING SIDE STEP BOARDS, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.

***PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASE.

***YOU CERTIFY,......AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE, THE MDX IS BEING SOLD AS IS - AS TRADE IN (NOT CERTIFIED): “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) ARE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PRIOR TO ARRIVING, IN ORDER TO ENSURE VEHICLE  AVAILABILITY.

 

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO

M3J 2X3

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION).

SERVING THE TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST WITH OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

GPS NAVIGATION

ALL-WHEEL-DRVIVE

PANORAMIC GLASS MOON ROOF

HEATER LEATHER SEATS

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Remote keyless entry

Tilt wheel

Power windows

Rear window defroster

Rear window wiper

Tinted glass

CD player

Premium audio

Bucket seats

Heated seats

Leather seats

Power seats

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Fog lights

Traction control

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

