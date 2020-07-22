+ taxes & licensing
416-274-2886
855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2010 VOLVO XC60 T6 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
ONLY $4,999.00 (BEING SOLD AS-IS / AS TRADED-IN /NOT CERTIFIED).
LOCAL VEHICLE - NON SMOKER!
FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, GPS/NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PWR. “HEATED” LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PM, PS, PB, PDL, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING SIDE STEP BOARDS, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE:
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
***PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASE.
***YOU CERTIFY,......AND YOU SAVE $$$
HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) ARE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PRIOR TO ARRIVING, IN ORDER TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION).
SERVING THE TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST WITH OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
GPS NAVIGATION
ALL-WHEEL-DRVIVE
PANORAMIC GLASS MOON ROOF
HEATER LEATHER SEATS
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper
Tinted glass
CD player
Premium audio
Bucket seats
Heated seats
Leather seats
Power seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Fog lights
Traction control
