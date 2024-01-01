2011 Acura CSX

Menu
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HHFD5F73BH201418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TECH PACKAGE! CSX! AUTO! SEDAN! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BLUETOOTH!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TILLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PAKRING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

