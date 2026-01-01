Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CSX TECH PACKAGE! AUTO! SEDAN! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAI! POWER WINDOWS! </p><p>POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! COME WITH </p><p>COMPLETE SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2011 Acura CSX

179,700 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
13488815

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1768872815
  2. 1768872840
  3. 1768872840
  4. 1768872840
  5. 1768872840
  6. 1768872840
  7. 1768872840
  8. 1768872840
  9. 1768872839
  10. 1768872840
  11. 1768872840
  12. 1768872841
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,700KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HHFD5F71BH201322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CSX TECH PACKAGE! AUTO! SEDAN! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAI! POWER WINDOWS! 

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! COME WITH 

COMPLETE SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 151,500 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix auto for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix auto 227,000 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2DR CPE C 250 RWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2DR CPE C 250 RWD 207,500 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 Acura CSX