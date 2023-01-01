Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura RDX

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2011 Acura RDX

2011 Acura RDX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura RDX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1678568597
  2. 1678568605
  3. 1678568609
  4. 1678568616
  5. 1678568755
  6. 1678568763
  7. 1678568766
  8. 1678568773
  9. 1678568779
  10. 1678568782
  11. 1678568796
  12. 1678568800
  13. 1678568808
  14. 1678568812
  15. 1678568818
  16. 1678568823
  17. 1678568827
  18. 1678568835
  19. 1678568839
  20. 1678568845
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705361
  • Stock #: 9211
  • VIN: 5J8TB1H54BA800831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD,navigation, backup camera, bluetooth, sunroof, leather power seats,2 sets of tires and rims and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2012 Acura MDX Tech
 258,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 294,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 191,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory