2011 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,500 + taxes & licensing
2 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9705361

9705361 Stock #: 9211

9211 VIN: 5J8TB1H54BA800831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

