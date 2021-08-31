Menu
2011 Audi Q7

223,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

3.0T|7 SEATS|NAVI|REARCAM|21 inch WHEELS|PANOROOF

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8000484
  • Stock #: 001630
  • VIN: WA1DGCFE4BD001630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1DGCFE4BD001630, 7-PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, VENTILATED SEATS, 21-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 3rd Generation MMI, Black on Saddle Brown Leather, IPod/IPhone Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Pwr. & Heated & Memory& Ventilated,  Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Climate Ctrl. with Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Rear Sun Shades, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

