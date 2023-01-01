Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi S4

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2011 Audi S4

2011 Audi S4

S|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi S4

S|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1694808222
  2. 1694808224
  3. 1694808226
  4. 1694808229
  5. 1694808234
  6. 1694808237
  7. 1694808242
  8. 1694808247
  9. 1694808252
  10. 1694808258
  11. 1694808263
  12. 1694808268
  13. 1694808271
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425672
  • Stock #: 008018
  • VIN: WAUBGCFL0BA008018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red/Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 008018
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUBGCFL0BA008018, AWD, V6 Supercharged, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 19in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Black on Black & Red Leather, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Heated seats, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2011 MINI Cooper S|L...
 116,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper S|L...
 101,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 SPORT|...
 102,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory