$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2011 Audi S4
S|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10425672
- Stock #: 008018
- VIN: WAUBGCFL0BA008018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red/Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 008018
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUBGCFL0BA008018, AWD, V6 Supercharged, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 19in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Black on Black & Red Leather, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Heated seats, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.