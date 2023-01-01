$20,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi S5
CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10610580
- Stock #: 003102
- VIN: WAULGBFH4BN003102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAULGBFH4BN003102, 333hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM STEREO, 19 inch ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Sport Seats and Pedals, Paddle Sfifters, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather/Sport Steering with Audio/On-Borad Computer Ctrls., Tinted Wndows, Push Start Button, LED/Xenon Headlights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
