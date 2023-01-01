Menu
2011 Audi S5

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Audi S5

2011 Audi S5

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

2011 Audi S5

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAULGBFH4BN003102, 333hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM STEREO, 19 inch ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Sport Seats and Pedals, Paddle Sfifters, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather/Sport Steering with Audio/On-Borad Computer Ctrls., Tinted Wndows, Push Start Button, LED/Xenon Headlights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!


FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

