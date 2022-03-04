$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 1 Series
1M, 335HP, TWIN TURBO, MANUAL, RWD, HARMAN KARDON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8622452
- Stock #: PC8209
- VIN: WBSUR9C54BVP75953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW 1M COUPE | 335HP | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO INLINE-6 | MANUAL | RWD | COMFORT ACCESS | RAIN SENSORS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | SPORT SEATS | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE | ALCANTARA INTERIOR TRIM | 19-INCH STYLE 359M WHEELS | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL | XENON LIGHTS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SEATS | INDIVIDUAL HIGH-GLOSS SATIN CHROME | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This extremely rare BMW 1M Coupe features a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbocharged Inline 6-cylinder that outputs 335 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and power is seat to the rear wheels.
This 1M features an Alpine White exterior colour with 19-inch BMW "Style 359M" wheels all around. The interior features Black Boston leather with Alcantara trim and Orange contrast stitching throughout. The interior features a high-end Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Standard features include HD Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Leather Interior, ABS, Tire Pressure Monitor, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
