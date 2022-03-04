Menu
2011 BMW 1 Series

74,699 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2011 BMW 1 Series

2011 BMW 1 Series

1M, 335HP, TWIN TURBO, MANUAL, RWD, HARMAN KARDON

2011 BMW 1 Series

1M, 335HP, TWIN TURBO, MANUAL, RWD, HARMAN KARDON

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,699KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8622452
  Stock #: PC8209
  VIN: WBSUR9C54BVP75953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8209
  • Mileage 74,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 1M COUPE | 335HP | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO INLINE-6 | MANUAL | RWD | COMFORT ACCESS | RAIN SENSORS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | SPORT SEATS | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE | ALCANTARA INTERIOR TRIM | 19-INCH STYLE 359M WHEELS | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL | XENON LIGHTS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SEATS | INDIVIDUAL HIGH-GLOSS SATIN CHROME | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This extremely rare BMW 1M Coupe features a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbocharged Inline 6-cylinder that outputs 335 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and power is seat to the rear wheels.







This 1M features an Alpine White exterior colour with 19-inch BMW "Style 359M" wheels all around. The interior features Black Boston leather with Alcantara trim and Orange contrast stitching throughout. The interior features a high-end Harman Kardon Surround Sound System







Standard features include HD Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Leather Interior, ABS, Tire Pressure Monitor, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
auto on/off
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Armrests: front center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Power outlet(s): 12V
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Vanity mirrors: dual
RAIN SENSING
Interior accents: wood
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
LAMP FAILURE
Phone: pre-wired for phone
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Cornering
single disc
auto delay off
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
self-leveling
remotely operated
rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

