2011 BMW 3 Series

163,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
PREMIUM

PREMIUM

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPG7C52BA794858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0094
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

323I! RWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!  LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND TIRES! GOOD BRAKES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

NO WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

