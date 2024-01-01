$6,899+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
PREMIUM
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 0094
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
323I! RWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND TIRES! GOOD BRAKES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
NO WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
