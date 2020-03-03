Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

323i, SUNROOF, LEATHER, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i, SUNROOF, LEATHER, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,461KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792431
  • Stock #: PC5346
  • VIN: WBAPG7C5XBA936521
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BMW 323i | AUTOMATIC | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The BMW 323i is the perfec option for an entry level luxury car. Featured in a Black Exterior with Black Leather Interior. Under the hood has a 3.0 Litre engine producing 190-Horsepower and a smooth shifting Automatic Transmission. Equipped with great options like Foglights, Push Button Start, Voice Command, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

