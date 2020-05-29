2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $900

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.