2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

130,000 KM

Details

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

ALL WHEELS DRIVE,AUTO,130KM,$7900.

2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

ALL WHEELS DRIVE,AUTO,130KM,$7900.

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

  Listing ID: 5369900
Sale Price

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW,ALL WHEELS DRIVE,XI,AUTO,130KM,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$7900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

