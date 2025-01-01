Menu
550 XDRIVE! V8! M SPORT PACKAGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACK UP CAMERA! PARKING AIDS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!

POWER TRUNK! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

AS IS SALE!  APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118     647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

2011 BMW 5 Series

213,500 KM

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

12970425

2011 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAFU9C56BC786704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,500 KM

Vehicle Description

550 XDRIVE! V8! M SPORT PACKAGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACK UP CAMERA! PARKING AIDS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!

POWER TRUNK! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

AS IS SALE!  APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118     647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 BMW 5 Series