$6,888+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X3
xDrive28i|AWD|PANO|BACK UP|PRICE TO SELL
Location
Firstgear Motorcar
425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
416-740-6888
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,747KM
VIN 5UXWX5C57BLW13900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 183,747 KM
Vehicle Description
welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.
