2011 Buick Enclave

198,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL2|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL2|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9138007
  • Stock #: 350114
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED1BJ350114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GAKVCED1BJ350114,  NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, 7 PASSENGERS, REMOTE STARTER, BOSE PREMIUM STEREO, Burgundy on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Towing Pkg., On-Star, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Chrome Roof Rack, Wood/Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry,  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

