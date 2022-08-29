$10,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Lucerne
CX
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9010768
- Stock #: 117659
- VIN: 1G4HA5EM4BU117659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G4HA5EM4BU117659, VERY COMFORTABLE RIDE, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE STARTER, Dark Grey on Grey, Dual Climate Ctrl., Wood Trim, Pwr. Seat, Pwr. Trunk, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., CD Player, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
