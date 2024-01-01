$12,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac CTS
COUPE|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DS1ED7B0132885, 3.6L V6, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, DUAL-ZONE Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Premium Audio System, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Silver on Black Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371