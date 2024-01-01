Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DS1ED7B0132885, 3.6L V6, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, DUAL-ZONE Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Premium Audio System, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Silver on Black Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

2011 Cadillac CTS

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

12030970

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DS1ED7B0132885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DS1ED7B0132885, 3.6L V6, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, DUAL-ZONE Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Premium Audio System, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors, Ventilated Seats, Silver on Black Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

