<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6KA5E61BU136104, V8, Luxury, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Lumbar Support, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2011 Cadillac DTS

139,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
REARCAM | LEATHER |ALLOYS

REARCAM | LEATHER |ALLOYS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6KA5E61BU136104

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

