Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Cadillac Escalade

310,337 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac Escalade

2011 Cadillac Escalade

EXT Luxury Collection, 403HP, V8, AWD, NAV, BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac Escalade

EXT Luxury Collection, 403HP, V8, AWD, NAV, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8804672
  2. 8804672
  3. 8804672
  4. 8804672
  5. 8804672
  6. 8804672
  7. 8804672
  8. 8804672
  9. 8804672
  10. 8804672
  11. 8804672
  12. 8804672
  13. 8804672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

310,337KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8804672
  • Stock #: PC8407
  • VIN: 3GYT4MEF2BG299764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8407
  • Mileage 310,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CADILLAC ESCALADE EXT LUXURY COLLECTION | 403HP | GEN IV 6.2L VORTEC V8 VVT | AWD | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SUNROOF | 22 CHROMED ALUMINUM WHEELS | NAVIGATION | FOG LIGHTS | MODULAR BED | MIDGATE PANEL | PERIMITER LIGHTING | POWER MIRRORS | PUDDLE LMAPS | RUNNING BOARDS | ADAPTIVE REMOTE START | ADJUSTABLE PEDALS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | WIRELESS HEADPHONES | REARVIEW CAMERA







The all-wheel drive Escalade EXT is a utility truck with a luxury pedigree. It transforms itself with ease from a 5-passenger SUV into a 2-passenger pickup with an 8-foot bed. Behind the EXTs rear seat is the key to its versatility, the Midgate panel. For open-air driving, simply unlatch the rear window and stow it in the special recess in the Midgate panel. Fold the Midgate panel forward with the window in place to create 101 cubic feet of covered and secure cargo volume or remove the tonneau cover and theres an 8-foot cargo bed ready to be put to use.







This Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury is powered by a Gen IV 6.2-litre Vortec V8 with VVT that produces 403-horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a Hydra-Matic 6L80 Heavy-Duty 6-speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive System with 40/60 front/rear torque split and full-time operation.







The exterior features a Black Raven colour with 22 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels. The interior consists of Cashmere leather upholstery with Chocolate Burl Wood accents throughout.







Standard features include Halogen Fog lights, Perimeter Lighting; Heated, power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors with LED turn signals, puddle lamps and curb view assistance; Running Boards, Adaptive Remote Start, Adjustable Pedals, Bose 5.1 Surround Sound System, Independent Rear-Seat Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Driver Information Center, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment with roof-mounted flip-down 8 screen, two wireless headphones, aux audio/video jacks and remote game plug-in; Rearview Camera and much more!







The Luxury Collection trim adds IntelliBeam headlights with auto high/low-beam switching, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Seat Release, Side Blind Zone Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, and 22 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST an

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Rearview monitor
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Remote Engine Start
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
wind deflector
low oil pressure
14
low fuel level
Cylinder Deactivation
Lumbar
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Parking sensors: rear
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Dash trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts
Navigation system: DVD
Shift knob trim: leather
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Running boards: step
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Armrests: front center
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Adjustable pedals: power
Power windows: lockout button
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear audio: separate
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake width: 1.18
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Cargo cover: hard
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Locking differential: rear
Wheel spokes: 7
Rear brake width: 0.79
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Solar-tinted glass: rear
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Body side moldings: body-color with chrome accents
Rear brake diameter: 13.5
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Running board color: black
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Wheels: chrome aluminum
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Tuned suspension: heavy duty
Alternator: 145 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Rear door type: folding midgate
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
height
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
compact flash card

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 22,428 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI...
 99,514 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac Escala...
 310,337 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory