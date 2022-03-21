2011 Cadillac Escalade

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 0 , 3 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8407

Mileage 310,337 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Roll Stability Control Rearview monitor Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Heated Steering Wheel Retained Accessory Power Engine Immobilizer driver seat Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Convenience Remote Engine Start Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback 2 wind deflector low oil pressure 14 low fuel level Cylinder Deactivation Lumbar Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals Cargo Area Floor Mat Parking sensors: rear range Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Auxiliary audio input: USB Satellite radio: SiriusXM Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Dash trim: alloy Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts Navigation system: DVD Shift knob trim: leather Antenna type: mast Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Running boards: step Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Headphone jacks: rear Premium brand: Bose Armrests: front center Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Adjustable pedals: power Power windows: lockout button Side mirror adjustments: power folding Front brake diameter: 13.0 Rear audio: separate Spare tire size: full-size Front brake width: 1.18 Power door locks: anti-lockout Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Cargo cover: hard Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Air suspension: rear Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Locking differential: rear Wheel spokes: 7 Rear brake width: 0.79 Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Solar-tinted glass: rear In-Dash CD: DVD audio Body side moldings: body-color with chrome accents Rear brake diameter: 13.5 Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Running board color: black Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm Wheels: chrome aluminum Trailer wiring: 7-pin Tuned suspension: heavy duty Alternator: 145 amps LAMP FAILURE Rear door type: folding midgate Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide height reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated auto high beam dimmer rear center folding with storage Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rack crossbars: chrome compact flash card

