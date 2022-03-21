$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac Escalade
EXT Luxury Collection, 403HP, V8, AWD, NAV, BOSE
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8804672
- Stock #: PC8407
- VIN: 3GYT4MEF2BG299764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 310,337 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 CADILLAC ESCALADE EXT LUXURY COLLECTION | 403HP | GEN IV 6.2L VORTEC V8 VVT | AWD | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SUNROOF | 22 CHROMED ALUMINUM WHEELS | NAVIGATION | FOG LIGHTS | MODULAR BED | MIDGATE PANEL | PERIMITER LIGHTING | POWER MIRRORS | PUDDLE LMAPS | RUNNING BOARDS | ADAPTIVE REMOTE START | ADJUSTABLE PEDALS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | WIRELESS HEADPHONES | REARVIEW CAMERA
The all-wheel drive Escalade EXT is a utility truck with a luxury pedigree. It transforms itself with ease from a 5-passenger SUV into a 2-passenger pickup with an 8-foot bed. Behind the EXTs rear seat is the key to its versatility, the Midgate panel. For open-air driving, simply unlatch the rear window and stow it in the special recess in the Midgate panel. Fold the Midgate panel forward with the window in place to create 101 cubic feet of covered and secure cargo volume or remove the tonneau cover and theres an 8-foot cargo bed ready to be put to use.
This Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury is powered by a Gen IV 6.2-litre Vortec V8 with VVT that produces 403-horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a Hydra-Matic 6L80 Heavy-Duty 6-speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive System with 40/60 front/rear torque split and full-time operation.
The exterior features a Black Raven colour with 22 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels. The interior consists of Cashmere leather upholstery with Chocolate Burl Wood accents throughout.
Standard features include Halogen Fog lights, Perimeter Lighting; Heated, power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors with LED turn signals, puddle lamps and curb view assistance; Running Boards, Adaptive Remote Start, Adjustable Pedals, Bose 5.1 Surround Sound System, Independent Rear-Seat Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Driver Information Center, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment with roof-mounted flip-down 8 screen, two wireless headphones, aux audio/video jacks and remote game plug-in; Rearview Camera and much more!
The Luxury Collection trim adds IntelliBeam headlights with auto high/low-beam switching, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Seat Release, Side Blind Zone Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, and 22 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST an
