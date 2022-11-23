$14,500+ tax & licensing
647-627-5600
2011 Cadillac SRX
3.0 Performance/SUNROOF/LEATHER/NOACC/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,500
- VIN: 3GYFNBEY6BS585338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,391 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 CADILLAC SRX 3.0 PERFORMANCE LOW KMS 172,391 AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS VERY WELL MAINTAINED POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE POWER ELECTRICAL SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING HEATED MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM TPMS STABILITY CONTROL REAR WINDOW DEFROST POWER DRIVER SEATS PASS THROUGH REAR SEAT COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE .ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
