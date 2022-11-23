Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

172,391 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2011 Cadillac SRX

2011 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance/SUNROOF/LEATHER/NOACC/CERTIFIED

2011 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance/SUNROOF/LEATHER/NOACC/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336274
  • VIN: 3GYFNBEY6BS585338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,391 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CADILLAC SRX 3.0 PERFORMANCE LOW KMS 172,391 AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS VERY WELL MAINTAINED POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE POWER ELECTRICAL SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING HEATED MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM TPMS STABILITY CONTROL REAR WINDOW DEFROST POWER DRIVER SEATS PASS THROUGH REAR SEAT COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE .ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

