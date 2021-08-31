+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO | 3.6 LITER V6 | 312 HP | RS PACKAGE | HID HEADLIGHT | 20" ALLOY Rims | REAR SPOILER | LEATHER INTERIOR | 6 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | FOG LAMPS | HEATED MIRRORS | AUTO DIMING REAR VIEW MIRRORS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | 9 SPEAKER BOSTON ACUSTIC SURROUND SOUND | FOUR GUAGE AUXILLIARY CLUSTER | USB INTERFACE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
For the 2011 Camaro lineup Chevrolet upgraded its engine to a beefy V6 engine. With a 3.6 Liter V6 engine you can squeeze out 312 Horsepower rivaling the base engines in the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.
Coming in a bright Red exterior this beautifully encapsulates the definition of a classic muscle car with its RS upgrade featuring a rear spoiler 20" Alloy Rims, front fog lights and Red Brake Calipers.
Inside this sporty Camaro features a black leather interior with 6 way addjustable bucket seats, auto diming rear view mirrors and a 9 speaker Boston Acoustic Surround sound system.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
31
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4