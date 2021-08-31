Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

159,379 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS PKG, 312 HP, POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS,

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS PKG, 312 HP, POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,379KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8059264
  • Stock #: PC7754
  • VIN: 2G1FG1ED7B9100010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7754
  • Mileage 159,379 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO | 3.6 LITER V6 | 312 HP | RS PACKAGE | HID HEADLIGHT | 20" ALLOY Rims | REAR SPOILER | LEATHER INTERIOR | 6 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | FOG LAMPS | HEATED MIRRORS | AUTO DIMING REAR VIEW MIRRORS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | 9 SPEAKER BOSTON ACUSTIC SURROUND SOUND | FOUR GUAGE AUXILLIARY CLUSTER | USB INTERFACE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







For the 2011 Camaro lineup Chevrolet upgraded its engine to a beefy V6 engine. With a 3.6 Liter V6 engine you can squeeze out 312 Horsepower rivaling the base engines in the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.







Coming in a bright Red exterior this beautifully encapsulates the definition of a classic muscle car with its RS upgrade featuring a rear spoiler 20" Alloy Rims, front fog lights and Red Brake Calipers.







Inside this sporty Camaro features a black leather interior with 6 way addjustable bucket seats, auto diming rear view mirrors and a 9 speaker Boston Acoustic Surround sound system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!



31

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Cargo Net
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.27
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear
Retained Accessory Power
6
TOURING
door pockets
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Rear brake width: 0.9
Antenna type: element
Front seat type: sport bucket
Satellite communications: OnStar
Total speakers: 9
Front air conditioning zones: single
Rolling code security: key
Rear headrests: 2
Rear seat folding: one-piece
Armrests: rear center with pass-thru
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear struts
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Storage: accessory hook
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Premium brand: Boston Acoustics
Watts: 245
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
halogen
Grille color: body-color
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
tire sealant
transmission temperature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

