2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Listing ID: 8059264

8059264 Stock #: PC7754

PC7754 VIN: 2G1FG1ED7B9100010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7754

Mileage 159,379 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Cargo Net TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front air conditioning Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.27 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Convenience External temperature display Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear Retained Accessory Power 6 TOURING door pockets Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Front suspension type: double ball joint Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Rear brake width: 0.9 Antenna type: element Front seat type: sport bucket Satellite communications: OnStar Total speakers: 9 Front air conditioning zones: single Rolling code security: key Rear headrests: 2 Rear seat folding: one-piece Armrests: rear center with pass-thru Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Power door locks: anti-lockout Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Center console: front console with armrest Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Rear struts Alternator: 150 amps Vanity mirrors: dual Spare tire kit: inflator kit Storage: accessory hook Power outlet(s): two 12V Driver seat power adjustments: reclining Premium brand: Boston Acoustics Watts: 245 Rear brake diameter: 12.4 halogen Grille color: body-color Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: body-color Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback tire sealant transmission temperature

