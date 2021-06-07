Menu
2011 Chevrolet Colorado

202,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

*3.7L*REV-CAM*EXT-CAB*BOX COVER*PICTURES COMING*

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

*3.7L*REV-CAM*EXT-CAB*BOX COVER*PICTURES COMING*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7196261
  • Stock #: 133949
  • VIN: 1GCJSDFE9B8133949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 202,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!

-3.7L-REV-CAM- EXT-CAB -BOX COVER-PICTURES COMING!!-

-3.7L-REV-CAM- EXT-CAB -BOX COVER-PICTURES COMING!!-

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

