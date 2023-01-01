2011 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10108830

10108830 VIN: 1G1PB5SH1B7198213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.