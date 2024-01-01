Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SPECIAL PRICE FOR CLEARANCE SALE / AS-IS</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5-star<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1716926855995_011699445933637476 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

|AWD|

Watch This Vehicle
11913851

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

|AWD|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
VIN 2CNFLCEC2B6344652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL PRICE FOR CLEARANCE SALE / AS-IS



Toronto Best Auto has a 5-star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
antenna
CUP HOLDERS
Chrome Accents
glove box
Assist handles
map pockets
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

speakers

Convenience

Console
engine temperature

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Brake/transmission interlock

Exterior

Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE

Suspension

Soft ride suspension

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Wheels
Generator
Rear Window
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel level
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
seatbelts
fascia
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
6 Speaker
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Tires
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
manual day/night
1 bottle holder in each door
120 amp
2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
2.4L DOHC
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
4-way driver
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
Mirror
Suspension system
active electronic
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
body colour with charcoal lower
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
electric variable assist power
express down
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front passenger and rear outboard
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
front seatback
includes armrest
inside rearview
interior with theatre dimming
manual fore/aft
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
power adjustable
power up/down/lumbar
quarter glass and rear glass
rack and pinion
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
single trip odometer
solar ray tinted
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
A pillar mounted tweeters
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Visor
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
head curtain with rollover protection
tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
with cupholders
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
grille headlamps
P235/60R-17 all season blackwall
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
17 x 7 406 mm x 165 mm painted aluminum
12-volt -inc: 2 front
1 rear seat
1 rear cargo area
I4 VVT direct injection DI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra |Preferred|IVT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra |Preferred|IVT| 136,490 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla |CE| for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla |CE| 80,197 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 65,376 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox