Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

  1. 4382151
  2. 4382151
  3. 4382151
  4. 4382151
  5. 4382151
  6. 4382151
Contact Seller

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,681KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4382151
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5EU0BF166390
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Nice clean car. Very low kilometres. Has been certified and is ready to go.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Active suspension
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.M. Auto Sales

2005 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 117,218 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
 171,018 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen City...
 157,501 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-908-XXXX

(click to show)

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

Send A Message