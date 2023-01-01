2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,850 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10201284

10201284 VIN: 2D4RN4DGXBR724930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

