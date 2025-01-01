Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW - 1 OWNER - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DUAL SCREEN DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER LIFTGATE - REMOTE VEHICLE START - LEATHER POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - TOUCHSCREEN MEDIA CENTRE - 7 PASSENGER SEATING - STOW N GO - TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - LED LIGHTING - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>$4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,000 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-NAV-DUAL DVD-LEATHER-POWER DOORS-1 OWNER

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-NAV-DUAL DVD-LEATHER-POWER DOORS-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2D4RN5DG0BR664310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW - 1 OWNER - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DUAL SCREEN DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER LIFTGATE - REMOTE VEHICLE START - LEATHER POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - TOUCHSCREEN MEDIA CENTRE - 7 PASSENGER SEATING - STOW N GO - TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - LED LIGHTING - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

$4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-252-1919

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan