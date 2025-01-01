$4,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW-NAV-DUAL DVD-LEATHER-POWER DOORS-1 OWNER
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW-NAV-DUAL DVD-LEATHER-POWER DOORS-1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW - 1 OWNER - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DUAL SCREEN DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER LIFTGATE - REMOTE VEHICLE START - LEATHER POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - TOUCHSCREEN MEDIA CENTRE - 7 PASSENGER SEATING - STOW N GO - TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - LED LIGHTING - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
$4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919