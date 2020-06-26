Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Stow&Go, 7 Pass, 3/Y Warranty availbal

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Stow&Go, 7 Pass, 3/Y Warranty availbal

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5284016
  • Stock #: 59-206-37/29/MSL
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG0BR635349
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, 

----Fully certified.

-- 7 Passengers, 

-- Stow & Go,

-- Automatic, 

 No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--  Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-Welcome for test drive today !!! 

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

-Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

 FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

   THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

   OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

 We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

  Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

-FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--- HAGGLE FREE 

- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

  

 

 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2014 Kia Sorento LX,...
 167,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 121,000 MI
$4,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Aut...
 225,000 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory