2011 Ford Crown Victoria

92,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

LEATHER|ALLOYS|6 SEATS

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

LEATHER|ALLOYS|6 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940724
  • Stock #: 143104
  • VIN: 2FABP7EV7BX143104

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2FABP7EV7BX143104, Very Comfortable and Reliable Ride, 6-Passengers,LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Silver on Grey Leather, Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Seats, Climate Ctrl., Leather Steering, Wood Trim, Pwr & Heated Side Mirrors, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

