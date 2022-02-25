$13,960+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-633-0603
2011 Ford Econoline
***E-350 CARGO VAN***FULLY CERTIFIED***
Location
Car Solutions Canada Inc.
3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1
416-633-0603
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,960
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8423919
- Stock #: C2101V
- VIN: 1FTSE3EL7BDA87311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 269,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***FORD ECONOLINE E-350 CARGO VAN***TRITON 5.4L FLEX FUEL V8 255HP ENGINE***FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST***INCREDIBLE VAN, VERY CLEAN AND WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***REGULARLY SERVICED WITH RECORDS AVAILABLE, A MUST SEE***269,000 KMS***$13,960.00 CERTIFIED***
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Solutions Canada Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.