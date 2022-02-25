Menu
2011 Ford Econoline

269,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,960

+ tax & licensing
$13,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

***E-350 CARGO VAN***FULLY CERTIFIED***

2011 Ford Econoline

***E-350 CARGO VAN***FULLY CERTIFIED***

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,960

+ taxes & licensing

269,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423919
  • Stock #: C2101V
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL7BDA87311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FORD ECONOLINE E-350 CARGO VAN***TRITON 5.4L FLEX FUEL V8 255HP ENGINE***FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST***INCREDIBLE VAN, VERY CLEAN AND WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***REGULARLY SERVICED WITH RECORDS AVAILABLE, A MUST SEE***269,000 KMS***$13,960.00 CERTIFIED***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

