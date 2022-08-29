Menu
2011 Ford Econoline

289,804 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

E-250 -> 100% APPROVED FINANCING

2011 Ford Econoline

E-250 -> 100% APPROVED FINANCING

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

289,804KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177520
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW8BDA83625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available! --> Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? New to the country?No problem, we guarantee approval! Low finance rates available on applicable credit. We will have our team make sure to get you the best loan possible! 100% open and transparent financing process, leave with 0 doubts!

 

 

 

Warranty available on all vehicles! Keep your peace of mind with our range of warranty options starting from just 3 months up to 4 years! Every warranty we provide is fully insured and Canada wide. Credit protection options are available as well, peace of mind  is what we strive for here.

 

 

 

Build or repair your credit with us! All of our loans are reported as a tradeline to both Equifax and Transunion credit bureaus! Dont be fooled by the other guys! With positive payment history on a bi-weekly or monthly tradeline you can repair or rebuild your credit in no time!

 

Service with us! Put yourself at ease with our customer dedicated mechanics. We will service and maintain everything we sell! Our mechanic is dedicated to only working on our clients vehicles, so there will be no long waits to get an appointment and your service and maintenance fees will be at the best price possible! Let us keep your car working at its best!

 

All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

 

 

 

 As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification and available for $695. 

 

Extensive inspection and servicing included! 

 

Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 

 

 

 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesaled from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers

