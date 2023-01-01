Menu
2011 Ford Escape

164,025 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

XLT

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

164,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282176
  • Stock #: LN14479A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1BKA88704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 164,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Oxford White 2011 Ford Escape XLT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Odometer is 29926 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada One Owner
We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

