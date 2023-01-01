2011 Ford Escape

$4,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10282176

10282176 Stock #: LN14479A

LN14479A VIN: 1FMCU9DG1BKA88704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 164,025 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.