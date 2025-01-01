$6,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,949KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DG8BKC19983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2245
- Mileage 151,949 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 3.0L, V6 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), BC car, Well-serviced, AC, Auto, 1-touch windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Power mirrors, lock and brakes, Heated seats and mirrors, Keyless entry, Stability and traction control, CarFax available, Variable intermittent front wipers and much much more ..
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.51 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Convenience
External temperature display
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Premium cloth upholstery
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
2011 Ford Escape