2011 Ford Escape FWD XLT 182000km

Leather

Sunroof

Alloy rims



ACtual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional($499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.

.



AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6 416-661-7070

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic

FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.