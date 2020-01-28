Menu
2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4551729
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D75BKA01219
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2011 Ford Escape FWD XLT 182000km
Leather
Sunroof
Alloy rims

ACtual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional($499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6 416-661-7070
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

