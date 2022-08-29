Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Expedition

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Expedition

2011 Ford Expedition

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Expedition

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9309508
  • Stock #: T-580
  • VIN: 1FMJU2A55BEF44879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE EVERY EVERY DAY 24/7 TopTenAuto.ca

 

ABSOLOUTE GEM OF A TRUCK HAS JUST LANDED IN OUR INVENTORY. 

take a good look at this 2011 Ford expedition, limited edition, fully certified clean Carfax report and only 177,000 km. This 5.4 L triton version eight features the flex fuel technology that saved a tremendous amount of fuel while moving you and the rest of your seven passengers. Features include sync, audio technology, with premium, sound, heated and cooled power, leather seats, power sunroof, rear entertainment, DVD player, Bluetooth rear camera, and navigation. CERTIFIED AND ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED FOR ONLY $18,995 plus HST and Licensing. No extra fees financing available. 

TRUSTED SINCE 1998

TopTenAuto.ca

CALL US TODAY :

416-29-5559 or 647-350-AUTO

 

Conveniently located at 4362 Sheppard Ave. E. in Scarborough Ontario

Vehicle Features

Limited
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2011 Ford Expedition...
 177,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 CERTIF...
 205,000 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 149,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory