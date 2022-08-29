$18,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Expedition
4WD 4dr Limited
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,000 KM
WE FINANCE EVERY EVERY DAY 24/7 TopTenAuto.ca
ABSOLOUTE GEM OF A TRUCK HAS JUST LANDED IN OUR INVENTORY.
take a good look at this 2011 Ford expedition, limited edition, fully certified clean Carfax report and only 177,000 km. This 5.4 L triton version eight features the flex fuel technology that saved a tremendous amount of fuel while moving you and the rest of your seven passengers. Features include sync, audio technology, with premium, sound, heated and cooled power, leather seats, power sunroof, rear entertainment, DVD player, Bluetooth rear camera, and navigation. CERTIFIED AND ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED FOR ONLY $18,995 plus HST and Licensing. No extra fees financing available.
TRUSTED SINCE 1998
TopTenAuto.ca
CALL US TODAY :
416-29-5559 or 647-350-AUTO
Conveniently located at 4362 Sheppard Ave. E. in Scarborough Ontario
