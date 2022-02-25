2011 Ford Explorer

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$10,960 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8415228

8415228 Stock #: C2007V

C2007V VIN: 1FMHK7B81BGA47486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

