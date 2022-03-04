2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8630684

8630684 VIN: 1ftfw1ef0bkd74403

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Greyy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

