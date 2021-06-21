2011 Ford F-250

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7490817

7490817 Stock #: A14160

A14160 VIN: 1FT7X2B66BEA14160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A14160

Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Interior Engine Immobilizer Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.