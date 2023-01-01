Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Flex

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Flex

2011 Ford Flex

Limited, 7 Passengers, Leather, Double Sunroof, DV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Flex

Limited, 7 Passengers, Leather, Double Sunroof, DV

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1686869282
  2. 1686869286
  3. 1686869291
  4. 1686869297
  5. 1686869302
  6. 1686869307
  7. 1686869313
  8. 1686869317
  9. 1686869322
  10. 1686869327
  11. 1686869333
  12. 1686869337
  13. 1686869343
  14. 1686869347
  15. 1686869352
  16. 1686869358
  17. 1686869363
  18. 1686869368
  19. 1686869374
  20. 1686869378
  21. 1686869383
  22. 1686869389
  23. 1686869394
  24. 1686869398
  25. 1686869403
  26. 1686869408
  27. 1686869413
  28. 1686869415
  29. 1686869418
  30. 1686869422
  31. 1686869427
  32. 1686869432
  33. 1686869436
  34. 1686869441
  35. 1686869447
  36. 1686869451
  37. 1686869456
  38. 1686869460
  39. 1686869465
  40. 1686869469
  41. 1686869474
  42. 1686869479
  43. 1686869484
  44. 1686869490
  45. 1686869494
  46. 1686869499
  47. 1686869504
  48. 1686869508
  49. 1686869514
  50. 1686869518
  51. 1686869523
  52. 1686869528
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070001
  • VIN: 2FMGK5DC4BBD01720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

---    Limited,  Leather, Double Sunroof, DVD,  

---     Automatic,  7 Passengers

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2009 Honda Accord EX...
 92,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD,...
 243,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento AWD...
 198,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory