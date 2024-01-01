Menu
2011 Ford Flex

294,062 KM

2011 Ford Flex

limited

12006046

2011 Ford Flex

limited

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Used
294,062KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6DC5BBD24580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2126
  • Mileage 294,062 KM

Vehicle Description

294K KM, 3.5L V6, CarFax available, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, AWD, 7-SEATER, 3rd can be made flat, SYNC, Power-tailgate, Sunroof, Dual-zone climate, 1-touch windows, Power steering and mirrors, Variable intermittent wipers and much much more .

Don t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable family vehicle. Schedule your test drive today!
Drive your family in style with the 2011 Ford Flex Limited!

Main Features:
- Premium leather seats with heating for those chilly mornings.
- Dual-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable, no matter the weather.
- Panoramic sunroof for open-air driving and stargazing.
- 7-seater. Fold-flat third row for extra cargo space when you need it.
- SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and streaming.
- Premium sound system for crystal-clear audio on every drive.
- Rearview camera and parking sensors for added convenience and safety.
- Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6 engine perfect for highway cruising or city commutes.
- All-wheel drive for confidence in any weather condition.
- 19-inch premium alloy wheels add to its upscale look.
- Keyless entry and power liftgate for effortless access.

Other WAGONS in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.39 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Powertrain

Center limited slip differential

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
HARD DRIVE
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Dual speed rear wiper
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Capless fuel filler system
DVD navigation system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
.43 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
SONY PREMIUM BRAND
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
12 TOTAL SPEAKERS
VINYL THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
CHROME DOOR SILL TRIM
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

