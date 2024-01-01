Menu
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</p>

2011 Ford Fusion

147,700 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Used
147,700KM
VIN 3FAHP0GA0BR240252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
CUP HOLDERS
Auxiliary input jack
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Roof Antenna
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Pwr remote trunk release
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
Dash-top storage bin
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Overhead console w/dome light
Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
Message centre -inc: trip computer
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature
Dual sunvisors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
2.5L I4 ENGINE
Electric variable pwr assist steering

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Occupant classification system
Dual-tone horn
Front/rear side curtain air bags
SOS post crash alert system
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners
Advance Trac electronic stability control

Exterior

Solar tinted glass
Black pwr mirrors
Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors

Seating

Driver seat position sensor

Additional Features

Oil pressure
low washer fluid
door ajar
crash severity sensor
Dual Stage Front Air Bags
fuel cap
coolant levels
Door panels-inc: map pockets
load-limiting retractors
P205/60HR16 all-season tires
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
lamp outage
Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags
2 coat hooks
2 12V pwr outlets
4 assist handles
4-wheel anti-lock brake system ABS
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children LATCH system
Two-tier centre console w/2 cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/2 cup holders
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 playback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

