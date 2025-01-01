Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

176,000 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

Low km, Automatic

2011 Ford Ranger

Low km, Automatic

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE8BPA19657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.  

 

--    Low km, Automatic

 

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

 

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

2011 Ford Ranger