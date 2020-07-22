Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Transit Connect

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easy Way Auto Services

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5405813
  • VIN: NM0LS6BN4BT045721

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

 

 

Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $6,900 + HST

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

 

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-402-6206

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easy Way Auto Services

2010 Toyota Venza base
 172,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Audi A4 2.0T
 221,000 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Savana
 217,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Easy Way Auto Services

Easy Way Auto Services

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory